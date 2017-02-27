Northeast monsoon, easterlies to bring rains over PH Monday

MANILA: Easterlies and the northeast monsoon affecting the country will bring rains over most parts of the archipelago, state weather agency Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday.

In its 24-hour forecast, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced over Cagayan Valley.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms is expected over Bicol, Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from northeast will prevail over Luzon, and its coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from east to northeast with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. PNA