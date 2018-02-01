Northeast monsoon, trough of LPA to bring rain to parts of PH–Pagasa

THE “amihan” or the northeast monsoon and the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with light to heavy rains over parts of the Philippines, the state-run weather bureau said on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the affected areas were Davao and SOCCSKSARGEN where possible flash floods or landslides may occur.

The northeast monsoon, on the other hand, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the Cagayan Valley Region.

It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added. GLEE JALEA