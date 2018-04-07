Northern exposure

A pair of friendly events over the past two weeks have welcomed visiting Canadian golfers, though teams representing South Carolina and the U.S. were victorious in both.

A team of the top junior boys and girls in South Carolina continued its dominance in the Can-Am Junior Team Matches at Wachesaw Plantation, earning a 227.5-204.5 win over many of the top junior golfers in Ontario.

The S.C. team, consisting of eight boys and eight girls including Holden Grigg of Myrtle Beach and Smith Knaffle of Murrells Inlet, improved the S.C. team record to 17-3 in the 20 years of the event. The competition consists of four-ball two-person team matches on the first day and singles matches on the final day.

Grigg won his team match 12-6 and singles match 9.5-8.5, while Knaffle fell 10-8 in the team match and won 10.5-7.5 in singles.

Adults were featured in the 10th edition of the Can-Am Cup and Challenge at the Valley Club at Eastport in Little River, and the U.S. team won 39-30 to improve to 7-3 in the competition.

It is also held over two days. A pair of matches on the first day featured Eastport assistant pro Tedd Kalata and amateur Jim Scott defeating Canadian amateur Brian Thompson and veteran Canadian pro Doug Sullivan of New Brunswick 2.5-0.5, and Eastport owner/superintendent Joey Vareen and member J.J. McCabe beating Canadian snowbirds Len Clouthier and Sparky Gilbeau 3-0).

A two-player male, female and mixed-team challenge followed that featured nearly 100 players, and the U.S. extended its lead. The event included entertainment from a Patsy Cline impersonator and post-tournament dinner.

