Northern Luzon grid power supply boosted

The 230-kilovolt (kV) Santiago-Tuguegarao Transmission Line 2 has been energized, bolstering power supply in some parts of the Luzon grid, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said.

In a statement, the NGCP added that the energization of this transmission line, running 118 kilometers from Santiago, Isabela, to Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, is part of its plan to “reinforce Luzon’s North Eastern transmission corridor, which is geographically vulnerable to unplanned outages as the area is frequented by typhoons.”

“Improving the North Luzon transmission corridor is important because we have been seeing a lot of renewable power sources and a steady load growth in the past years,” the NGCP explained.

With the transmission line, which was powered last September 17, “we assure a more reliable and better quality of power transmission services for our power consumers in Isabela, Cagayan, Kalinga, Apayao and the rest of the Luzon grid,” it said.

The newly powered transmission line, together with the Luzon Sub-station Expansion Project, which entails the upgrade of various substations in Isabela and Cagayan, is included in the bigger Northern Luzon 230-kV looping project.

This looping project, according to the NGCP, aims to improve the overall reliability of the transmission network in the country’s largest island.

Furthermore, the NGCP also explained, the Santiago-Tuguegarao line adheres to the N-1 requirement of the Philippine Grid Code that specifies the rules, requirements and standards encompassing the operation and development of the high-voltage backbone transmission system in the Philippines.

The rule essentially “calls for the improvement of the grid’s capability to withstand the loss of a major system component with minimal or no disturbance to the entire network.”

Founded in 2009 by the virtue of Republic Act 9511, the NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company responsible for operating, maintaining and developing the country’s power grids.