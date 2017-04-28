Northern Luzon’s No.1 most wanted arrested

INFANTA, Pangasinan: The suspect in the rape-slay of his 15-year-old girlfriend in 2008, described by police as No.1 most wanted person in Region I, was arrested by joint operatives of Pangasinan and Burauen police stations in the province of Leyte recently.

Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, Police Provincial Director, identified the suspect as Romy Manila Redubla, 40, of Infanta, Pangasinan.

Senior Insp. Manuel Garcia, chief of police, said Redubla was arrested at his hideout in Barangay Anonang, Burauen town through a warrant of arrest issued on November 27, 2009 by Judge Maria Ellen Aguilar of Burgos, Pangasinan.

Redubla is facing murder and one of the Top 20 Wanted Persons nationwide with P130,000 reward for his arrest.

He is accused in the killing and rape of Hermilyn Mencias, of Pobalcion, Infanta town on December 26,2008.

Redubla and Mencias met at the police station of Infanta on September 4, 2008 where the suspect was a co-detainee of the victim’s brother who introduced them. Redubla was then facing homicide case for killing his neighbor. He was later released after paying the family of his victim.

In spite objection of Mencias’ parents over their relationship, the two became lovers. On Decmber 26, 2008 Mencias was last seen with the suspect and failed to return home. Her body was later found buried along the shoreline.

Redubla went missing since then until his arrest in Leyte after nearly eight years in hiding.

