Northern Luzon’s top drug suspect slain in escape try

BACNOTAN, La Union: A high-value target (HVT) drug suspect of Region I (northern Luzon) arrested for murder was shot dead by his police escort after he allegedly tried to grab the policeman’s firearm after requesting to be allowed to relieve himself along the road in Barangay Guinabang, here on Monday. Salvador Marzan, alias Amang, of Leones West in Tubao, La Union was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Chief Insp. Reynaldo Soria, Bacnotan police chief, said Marzan was arrested in San Jose, Sudipen town for murder of a village official in 2016 and was being brought to San Fernando City on board a police car while his handcuff was being unlocked to urinate by the roadsie, allegedly tried to wrestle the gun from Police Officer 1 Renante Lopez. Police said Marzan was listed top HVT in Region I because of his group’s illegal drug operations in Tarlac, Pangasinan, La Union and the Ilocos Provinces.