Northern Police District chief relieved over Kian’s killing

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa has relieved administratively the Northern Police District (NPD) chief as the killing of a senior high school student during anti-criminality operations last week happened under his watch and was, therefore, his “command responsibility”.

De la Rosa disclosed this on Tuesday in a radio interview, saying “because of what happened, the command responsibility” belonged to Chief Superintendent Roberto Fajardo.

De la Rosa said that this was also to give way to an impartial investigation on the death of de los Santos, an alleged drug courier, who was gunned down by Caloocan police last Aug. 16.

De la Rosa said Fajardo would be placed in the holding unit of the PNP at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

PNP spokesman Dionardo Carlos said that the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) was preparing the appropriate order for the administrative relief of Fajardo.

De la Rosa had ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to do an independent investigation on the death of de los Santos and ensured that there would be no “whitewash” of the case.

On Monday, Fajardo, in a press briefing, called de los Santos a “tough drug addict” in their neighborhood.

He drew flak on social media for saying: “Nung namatay na, naging santo na. (He became a saint when he died.).”