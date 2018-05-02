Northpine Land commits new milestones this 2018

Expect exciting milestones this year from NorthPine Land, Inc.

NorthPine Land, Inc. (NLI), one of the trusted and leading property developers in the Philippines, recently kicked off 2018 at Novotel Manila.

NLI rallied its sales force as major announcements including project developments and offers were rolled out.

In his speech, NLI General Manager Ferdinand Macabanti said, “In 2017, we welcomed change and transcended against the challenges we faced. COMMITTED is our mantra this year. To be really COMMITTED is to be dedicated to the right things. If you want to be a winner, now is the time to be COMMITTED on being one. Let us embrace all the opportunities that come our way. I am confident that with our more than 22 years of real estate experience, we will see victory at the end of the road.”

“The Sales Kickoff is also a celebration of the company’s outstanding performance for the past years. We aim to inspire our sellers by building a foundation of commitment, passion and eagerness to hit our targets in this challenging year ahead,” Macabanti added.

Seize the day in Pampanga

Another horizontal property development will soon rise in Pampanga.

The community, Montana Strands, will be the second residential project of NorthPine Land in Central Luzon. It is the latest addition to the stunning Montana line up.

During the Sales Kickoff, NorthPine Land leaders unveiled the scale models of Montana Strands units, as well as the site development. Among the NLI heads were GM Macabanti, VP for Finance Ben Tatunay, VP for Corporate Services Wilma Fernando, AVP for Sales Aileen Morales, External Affairs Head Engr. Maidy Cruz and Legal Department Head Atty. Rey Robles

This Retro Modern-inspired neighborhood will boast stylish houses, namely: Ruby, Trinity, Sandy and Madison.

“I believe that Montana Strands, like our other prestigious projects, will make a lasting impression to our future buyers. We are excited with this project for the middle-income market and be part of the thriving community in Pampanga,” the General Manager said.

Located adjacent to Montana Views, NLI’s maiden project in Central Luzon, Montana Strands is accessible to various relevant establishments such as schools, hospitals, places of worship and shopping malls.

NorthPine Land Inc. (NLI) is one of the country’s trusted real estate prime movers with a prestigious portfolio of projects in Pampanga (Montana Views), Cavite (Kahaya Place, Greenwoods Village, Wind Crest and Kohana Grove), Laguna (South Hampton), Antipolo City (Forest Ridge), and Pasig City (Lexington). Its distinguished shareholders are: Hongkong Land, BDO, Metrobank, and San Miguel Properties, Inc. To know more about our lineup of products, visit www.northpineland.com or call +632 637.1531.