NorthPine Land fires up for 2017

With bigger plans and higher sales targets in store for 2017, property developer NorthPine Land Inc. (NLI) recently held its annual Kickoff Celebration for its south sales network in Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

In the event led by NLI’s leadership team, the developer introduced the company’s plans and strategies and rallied its sales force to face the challenges of 2017.

NLI’s newly appointed General Manager Ferdinand Macabanti told the company’s sales agents and brokers “NorthPine emerged triumphant in the past years and has continued to exceed limits. We built a solid foundation and change will be our main weapon and strategy to hit our targets for a challenging year ahead.”

The event was inspired by The Hunger Games film and the battle cry, “CHANGE 2017: NorthPine Transcends.” NLI chose the mythical phoenix that carries the symbolisms for change, rebirth and resilience. These themes revolved around the encouragement of sellers for higher sales pledges and renewed commitments in line with the announcement of NLI’s targets for the year, the company said.

NLI, whose shareholders include HongKong Land, Banco De Oro, Metrobank, and San Miguel Properties Inc., has a portfolio of projects in Pampanga (Montana Views), Cavite (Kahaya Place, Greenwoods Village, Wind Crest and Kohana Grove), Laguna (South Hampton), Antipolo City (Forest Ridge), and Pasig City (Lexington).