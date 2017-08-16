NorthPine’s Wind Crest gets landmark

NorthPine Land Inc.’s (NLI), one of the country’s trusted property developers, recently unveiled an impressive rotunda as its landmark for Wind Crest during its recent Grand Open House for its development in Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

The landscaped marker is a highlight in the community that greets residents as they enter.

“At NorthPine, we celebrate all forms of progress. This is a step towards a pleasant and productive community that we work hard to build here at NorthPine Land,” shared NLI General Manager Ferdinand Macabanti.

With the theme “Rainy Day Cheers,” NLI highlighted the attitude of braving every form of weather disturbance as part of promoting a resilient sense of community. Headed by the leadership team, NLI staff and guests proceeded to bless the new rotunda as it continued to drizzle in Cavite areas. The party regarded the rain as a shower of blessings and positivity.

The rotunda is just one of the many features and amenities to be erected at Wind Crest, an American Country-themed neighborhood. It was launched in 2013 and enjoys a steady following of buyers. To know more about Wind Crest, visit www.windcrest.com.ph.

NLI is one of the country’s trusted real estate prime movers with a prestigious portfolio of projects in Pampanga (Montana Views), Cavite (Kahaya Place, Greenwoods Village, Wind Crest and Kohana Grove), Laguna (South Hampton), Antipolo City (Forest Ridge), and Pasig City (Lexington). Its distinguished shareholders are Hongkong Land, BDO, Metrobank and San Miguel Properties Inc.