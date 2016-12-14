‘Nose-in, nose-out’ policy enforced in Edsa

The Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (i-ACT) on Tuesday said that it will strictly enforce the “nose-in, nose-out” policy for provincial bus terminals along Edsa starting Thursday to help ease the traffic gridlock on Metro Manila’s major thoroughfare.

Personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and other i-ACT members the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and local traffic enforcers held a dry run on Wednesday to remind provincial bus operators of the long existing regulation.

Under MMDA Resolution 16-06, Series of 2016, the agency reiterated that under the “nose-in, nose-out” policy, there should be no queuing of buses along the major road at any time.

The policy dictates that buses may only use terminals that allow them to turn in off the street, turn around within the terminal, and exit again “nose-out,” i.e., without reversing out of the terminal onto the street.

Violators will be issued a Uniform Ordinance Violation Receipt for obstruction and disregarding traffic signs with corresponding penalty or fine.

MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said the resolution also prohibits private and public utility vehicles from unloading or loading passengers and cargo in front of the provincial bus terminals that would ultimately cause traffic snarls in the area.

To remedy this, Orbos said bus operators and owners should designate unloading or loading bays within their terminals or streets outside Edsa.

They should also employ more porters and bus conductors, and improve their ticketing systems to facilitate customer transactions within the terminals as not to hamper the flow of traffic along Edsa, Orbos said.

The MMDA Resolution also prohibits provincial buses from plying the route from Edsa-Timog Avenue, Quezon City to Edsa-P. Tuazon Blvd., Quezon City southbound from Monday to Friday, 6 am until 10 am. These buses shall take alternate routes identified by the LTFRB.

Orbos also reminded provincial buses and operators that the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or Number Scheme remains in effect along Edsa.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the exodus of Metro Manila residents to the provinces during the holiday season, the MMDA will be lifting the UVVRP for provincial buses on December 22, starting at 1 p.m. onwards.

It will also be lifted on December 23 and December 29 and January 2, 2017.

To keep vehicles moving along Edsa during the peak of the Christmas rush, the MMDA vowed to further intensify enforcement of traffic rules.

Orbos said traffic enforcers were instructed to make apprehensions on the ground to discipline motorists but in such a way that it will not hamper the flow of traffic. Violators not apprehended on the ground will still be issued traffic violation tickets through the No Contact apprehension program.