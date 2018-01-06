Nostalgia in streetwear

The world—or rather, the internet—is going through a nostalgia phase, particularly the ‘80s. While millennials may be way too young to realize what transpired during this wild era, this has not stopped its aesthetic fron being adopted by many young designers.

For exampe, ‘80s neon hues in visual design and ‘80s music inspirations rule today’s media. With that in mind, Oxygen teamed up with some of the 80’s hottest music icons and launched a line of inspired pieces that would beef up any streetwear aficionado’s wardrobe.

At their recent launch at the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall, Oxygen introduced their collaborations with the David Bowie, RUN DMC, and The Rolling Stones brands. In the pop-up store-slash-launch event, models, celebrities and VIPs were given early access to these lines.

The pieces are no mere shirts emblazoned with the artists’ logos, however. Oxygen properly released a line of graphic tees, pullovers, hoodies, and jackets. Also in the lineup are accessories such as caps and tote bags, sure to make any streetwear nerd gasp in delight. All artists get 12 designs each, spread throughout the selections in iterations that defy the usual.

Oxygen’s brand new streetwear-leaning ambassadors also took to the stage to show off the music artist line. Donny Pangilinan, Kiana Valenciano, and Mauri Loosli took the catwalk wearing all-Oxygen selections—and looked damn good doing it.

The good news is, in line with Oxygen’s current drive to bring streetwear to the people, all of the new pieces are reasonably priced and make great post-holiday purchases (given that all the Christmas-related expenses probably depleted your savings.)

Graphic tees start at P499 and pullovers go for P799. Hoodies range from P999 to P1099, and jackets go from P1199 to P1299. Compared to most streetwear brands, these simple but oh so very aesthetic pieces won’t break your bank account right after payday.

If you’re ever looking to give your nieces and nephews gifts for any occasion that they’ll actually like, head on over to your nearest branch and pick yourself up a RUN DMC cap, a David Bowie shirt, and probably a Rolling Stones tote to go with it.

