Not all harm done to a child is child abuse

Dear PAO,

My sister had a verbal altercation with one of her officemates because of the gossips the latter made against my sister. Actually, my sister was not minding those gossips because she and our family know that those are not true. But my sister was shocked that her officemate had the nerve to come up to her during one of their office-related events and berate my sister. This girl tried to shove my sister aside but my sister was able to dodge her. Unfortunately, my six-year-old niece, who was then just right beside my sister, was the one who got pushed aside. My question is, can we file a complaint for child abuse against my sister’s officemate considering that this only happened once? Our neighbor said we can pursue such case. Please advise me.

Marilag

Dear Marilag,

There may be “child abuse” even if the incident only happened once, is an isolated situation, or is a circumstance that does not occur consistently. The manner of abuse to the child, however, must come within the purview of how the law defines it. As explicitly provided for under Section 3 (b) of Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, the term “child abuse” refers “to the maltreatment of a child, whether habitual or not, that includes any of the following:

“(1) Psychological and physical abuse, neglect, cruelty, sexual abuse and emotional maltreatment;

(2) Any act by deeds or words which debases, degrades or demeans the intrinsic worth and dignity of a child as a human being;

(3) Unreasonable deprivation of his basic needs for survival, such as food and shelter; or

(4) Failure to immediately give medical treatment to an injured child resulting in serious impairment of his growth and development or in his permanent incapacity or death.”

Taking this into consideration, we regretfully cannot subscribe to the conclusion given by your neighbor that you may pursue filing a complaint for child abuse against your sister’s officemate. While it is not essential for the abuse to a child to be habitual, it must nevertheless be concretely established that the act or omission be one of the mentioned forms or manners of maltreatment as defined under the above-mentioned provision of the law.

Based on your letter, while your six-year-old niece got pushed aside by your sister’s officemate, such act was not intentionally done to physically harm or abuse your niece or to debase, degrade or demean her intrinsic worth and dignity as a human being. Rather, you mentioned that the unfortunate circumstance transpired because your sister was able to dodge her officemate who was then trying to shove her. Thus, the facts surrounding the matter lack the essential elements of a concrete violation of RA 7610.

Nonetheless, a complaint for physical injuries under our Revised Penal Code may be filed, provided that you or your family can establish that your niece indeed sustained physical injuries because of the incident. We would like to emphasize the declaration made by our Supreme Court in the case of Bongalon vs. People of the Philippines (G.R. No. 169533, March 20, 2013; ponente, Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin), to wit:

“Not every instance of the laying of hands on a child constitutes the crime of child abuse under Section 10 (a) of Republic Act 7610. Only when the laying of hands is shown beyond reasonable doubt to be intended by the accused to debase, degrade or demean the intrinsic worth and dignity of the child as a human being should it be punished as child abuse. Otherwise, it is punished under the Revised Penal Code.

x x x

x x x The records did not establish beyond reasonable doubt that his laying of hands on Jayson had been intended to debase the “intrinsic worth and dignity” of Jayson as a human being, or that he had thereby intended to humiliate or embarrass Jayson. x x x

x x x

What crime, then, did the petitioner commit?

Considering that Jayson’s physical injury required five to seven days of medical attention, the petitioner was liable for slight physical injuries under Article 266 (1) of the Revised Penal Code, x x x”

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.