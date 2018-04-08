Not all illegal Filipinos in Kuwait can avail of amnesty as April 22 deadline nears, says PH envoy

NOT all undocumented Filipinos in Kuwait can avail of the amnesty the Gulf state has offered because of the limited time left for them to register in the program.

Based on the records of the Philippines Embassy in Kuwait there are at least 6,500 overstaying Filipinos who have not yet signed up for repatriation and only have until April 12, the deadline set by the embassy, for them to register.

This will mean that the embassy needs to process more than 1,500 amnesty applicants a day, until Thursday, to accommodate everyone.

Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa reiterated his appeal to overstaying Filipinos in the Gulf state to register as soon as possible and not wait until the last minute because they may not be accommodated anymore.

Villa said there were more than 10,000 overstaying and “runaway” Filipinos based on the data of the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait and over 4,100 have been repatriated since January.

In February, the Kuwaiti government agreed to extend the amnesty offered to overstaying Filipinos to April 22, from February 21.

The decision was made after Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano formally conveyed the extension request to Kuwaiti Ambassador to Manila Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh.

Villa said those who would no be able to avail of the program would be subjected to arrest, fine and lifetime ban in Kuwait starting on April 22. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA