PH hosts global launch of international peace movement

The Philippines holds the distinct honor of hosting the global launch of the “International Peace Movement: Not by Force but by Art” under the patronage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) patronage on May 20-23, 2018.

The launch coincides with the twin observance of Unesco World Day for Cultural and Biological Diversity for Dialogue and Development on May 21 to 22 and the Unesco International Arts Education Week, from May 20 to 26.

Unesco Director General Audrey Azoulayin in her congratulatory message, expressed appreciation for the event “whose aim is to promote mutual respect and dialogue that will highlight the importance of the role that art continues to play in peace processes the world over including your region.”

“Not by Force but by Art” consists of twinned events, Art Speak For Peace Festival, involving performers from claimant countries of the conflicted West Philippine/China Sea and the divided Korean Peninsula on May 20. In addition, there will also be a collaborative faith based cross-cultural liturgy for peace linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on the care of the oceans scheduled on May 22 at the Tanghalan Yaman Lahi, Emilio Aguinaldo College in Manila.

The harvest of performances is complemented with an Interdisciplinary, Interfaith, and Inclusive Leaders Forum on May 21 and 22. The guests will be welcomed by Senate President Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel, Jr. and by the Senate Spouses Foundation headed by Lourdes Pimentel and will be endorsed by several senate committees led by Senator Loren Legarda, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Relations and Senator Cynthia Villar of the Committee on Environment and Agriculture.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in his message to delegates and participants has expressed “firm support for the joint initiative of the Earthsavers Unesco Dream Center and the International Theatre Institute. (See sidebar for full message)

Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, director of Earthsavers Unesco-Artist for Peace, conceptualized the festival-forum to “showcase the dynamic possibilities of art mediation and cultural understanding for mitigating armed conflict and promoting reconciliation, unification and rehabilitation.

“Because art serves as the catalyst for interaction and people to people strategy that can bond and link the nation together,” Guidote-Alvarez noted.

Guidote-Alvarez, an outstanding Asian Magsaysay laureate for Public Service, as Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) founder, added, “Arts have the inherent therapeutic character to help heal trauma of war victims and refugees of ecological disasters.”

A radio soap opera on peace and the sustainable development goals (SDGs), started its world premiere broadcast and webcast at DZRH as a prelude to the event. A Marawi Art Exhibit: A Salute to Soldiers by Nemi Miranda will also be on display at the festival-forum.

The performing groups that will provide a panorama of cultural diversity are from:

• China – Peking Opera presented by the Shanghai Theatre Academy

• Vietnam, its highly applauded Le Ngoc Troupe led byNyuyen The Vinh

• Korea will feature outstanding Soprano Unesco Artist for Peace Sumi Jo and a composite of traditional performers led by Sun Ock Lee

• Sooin Shim, Zen Martial Artist and Director Master at SudaemunSunMuDo Center

• Hyoung-Taek Limb, Artistic Director of Seoul Factory for the Performing Arts in Seoul

• Malaysia the multicultural troupe of National Department for Culture & Arts of Malaysia

• Japan: MitaNoriaki, leads a performance from the Gagaku Academy.

Philippine performance will feature Earthsavers Unesco Artist for Peace twinned with PhilStagers with participation of Shirley Halili Dance Company, the Bottle Orchestra of Cardona, St. Dominic Savio Cultural Group, the Philippine National School for the Blind and Ballet Manila.