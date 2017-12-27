Not desperately seeking Manny (and money)

Conor McGregor is one of the wisest businessmen in the fight game. And that was clearly demonstrated when he hyped his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and pocketed $100 million despite losing via 10th round stoppage.

Actually, McGregor can step into the ring anew and make up to $50 million if he decides to take on the likes of Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin, who are the two most popular fighters within his fighting weight of 171 pounds. Alvarez and Golovkin are currently campaigning in the middleweight (160 pounds) ranks.

But McGregor knows very well the risk of taking another top-notch boxer and risking another stoppage loss. And the other top boxers won’t even think of getting into the Octagon knowing that their chances of winning a mixed martial arts fight is almost nil, especially against the likes of McGregor.

So I really do not expect a boxing match between McGregor and Manny Pacquiao to take place at all, knowing that McGregor, who actually upped his stock after losing to Mayweather, would rather fight in the octagon anew and demand bigger bucks.

As for Pacquiao, he actually looks desperate for a boxing match against McGregor. And it also looks like McGregor is not taking Pacquiao’s suggestion for a boxing match seriously. So sad.

In a very recent article posted in joe.co.uk titled “Manny Pacquiao is absolutely desperate for Conor McGregor fight,” Ultimate Fighting Championship announcer Bruce Buffer said Pacquiao is desperate for a boxing match against McGregor.

“All respect to Manny Pacquiao, one of my favorite boxers of all time. I think for me personally, the Mayweather vs McGregor fight was the fight that we all enjoyed and got $100 worth or entertainment. I would rather see Conor get back to MMA [mixed martial arts], it excites me much more,” he was quoted as saying to TMZ Sports.

The report even said that Pacquiao’s camp even called Buffer to help push the fight.

“I’ve had some of Manny’s friends call me and say, ‘Can you talk to Conor’s management?’ I’ve had that happen over the last six months. It’s not my position to do that. I told them, ‘You guys know who to call—call the right people.’ Money talks and people walk,” Buffer was quoted as saying.

So it is obvious McGregor is not desperate seeking Manny and money. Besides, having pocketed $100 million in losing to Mayweather and with big paychecks ahead for him in MMA, McGregor thinks that it would be a wiser business decision not to risk fighting another boxer in the ring. But if there is another boxer McGregor may want to fight in the ring that he could surely beat, it would be former junior welterweight and welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi, with whom he has bad blood.

Malignaggi was among the first fight personalities who literally maligned McGregor’s chances of winning against Mayweather, and a sparring session that went bad only worsened whatever bad blood there was between the two of them. And on paper, Malignaggi could put up a good fight against McGregor but will eventually lose. And the McGregor-Malignaggi fight could generate much interest from fight fans because of their very animated rivalry off the ring.

So what about the McGregor-Pacquiao fight? From where I stand, I doubt it if it will ever materialize given the Irish fighter and his camp not making much noise over it.

Maybe, it would be best to consider at this point that the McGregor-Pacquiao boxing match has gone down the drain, for good.