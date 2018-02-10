Not an eye for an eye but to write right

I CANNOT remember any instance of Manila Times Chairman Emeritus Dr. Dante A. Ang ever losing his temper during a discussion with me, but the past Monday afternoon proved to be an exemption. I dropped by his office as a gesture of welcome from his weekend trip to Hong Kong. At the same time, I had a piece meant for my column which I thought of taking up with him, not so much as a matter of procedure, since he has ceased minding the day-to-day business of the publication, but along journalistic principles of objectivity inasmuch as the topic involved him.

The article was a commentary on the proceedings in the January 30 Senate investigation into fake news in which, in a Powerpoint presentation, Rappler CEO Maria Ressa criticized the Manila Times for taking into its ranks of Opinion columnists Sass Rogando Sasot, who Ressa described as an example of a social media blogger finding her way into mainstream media to serve the propaganda needs of the Duterte government. Ressa visually identified Dr. Ang as the owner of The Manila Times, and then stressed that Dr. Ang has been appointed by President Duterte as his special envoy for international public relations. Ressa’s citing Dr. Ang’s name in her visual aid achieved its intended affront.

I had thought it would be best to situate the now controversial social media practitioner in the overall theme of fakery tackled in the Senate investigation. This necessarily entailed exposing all things that might be perceived as fake about her.

In other words, question her credibility. Is Ressa genuine enough a human being to be believed for what she says?

“Mao, let’s not go into personalities,” counseled the venerable Manila Times patriarch. “It demeans the paper. You argue the case, not assassinate someone’s character. Here is Ressa saying we got Sass Rogando Sasot to make propaganda for President Duterte. Has Ressa ever come to ask us about it? That’s the right thing for her to do as a journalist. But no, she never asked us. And now she says my appointment as special envoy makes our paper beholden to the President. That’s not true. You know that. I never asked any of you opinion writers to write in praise of the President. Nor do I censure any of you for criticizing the President and his government.”

True enough, had Ressa followed just the elementary, hallowed, protocol of journalism – cover all sides of a controversy – she could have found out that for all the fuss she raised in the Senate over Dr. Ang’s designation as special envoy, he never took even a centavo for the job. It is all for the love of doing his bit for the country.

The first time such a perception – of the Manila Times being compromised by Dr. Ang’s appointment as special envoy in the Duterte government – was raised was immediately following the announcement of the appointment in May last year. Kit Tatad, drawing from his own experience, wrote in his column (First Things First, May 15, 2017) that when he was appointed Press Secretary by President Ferdinand E. Marcos during the martial law period, he had to resign from his position as columnist of the Manila Daily Bulletin. According to Kit, Bulletin publisher and editor whom he calls the legendary “Judge” Felix Gonzales, forced him into that resignation as he felt his appointment as Press Secretary (which he had not accepted yet) already compromised the paper. As things finally turned out, Kit accepted the Marcos offer and became the youngest press secretary in history.

In the case of Dr. Ang, Kit had concluded his column thus: “Remembering all this, I wonder what would have happened if my chairman emeritus and my former editor had exchanged places? The appointment would never have taken place…”

I had thought then that was rather unfair of Kit. I, for one, had been quite critical of Duterte even from the time of the 2016 presidential campaign because of his predilection for killing law offenders with impunity. And I had carried on the intensity of my criticism well into the Duterte administration, completely unperturbed by any idea that I might be contravening any policy of “my chairman emeritus” t the contrary. I had gone as far as comparing Digong to Idi Amin in terms of atrocious killings committed, and this was what Kit was referring to when he wrote in his column (First Things First, Manila Times, December 13, 2015):“Duterte’s public behavior as ‘candidate’ has since created a storm that threatens to be far more cruel and devastating than the Haiyan/Yolanda supertyphoon; much more morally destructive than anything we have seen; or, if you believe what my colleague Mauro Gia Samonte says in his Sunday Times column, more terrible than what Uganda under Idi Amin had seen.” But despite all my criticisms of Duterte, I have not received a single word from the Manila Times policy makers to make tone down my criticisms of the President.

In brief, no sign at all that my kind of writing has infringed in any manner whatsoever.

Of course, I cannot presume that my writing delivers the same punch as those by former presidential press secretaries, ambassadors, and far more learned and renowned members of the media. But even taking the case, for example, of journalist par excellence Kit, has his writing been compromised by Dr. Ang’s joining the government?

Kit himself states the answer in his column (February 5, 2018): “With respect to Dr. Ang allegedly putting the Times under DU30’s control, that’s quite a mouthful. But if it were true, the Times would have long shredded my columns. Not only have I been writing about things DU30 doesn’t want written about, I have also never written anything in defense of his vulgarities and bad manners. When DU30 said he would destroy the Catholic Church, I quickly asked, ‘Can DU30 succeed where Satan has failed?’ That was never answered. And I have consistently maintained his allegedly ‘high popularity rating,’ as proclaimed by the crooked pollsters and swallowed by everybody else, is, like the Shed at Dulwich, the biggest fake news ever. (The Shed at Dulwich is a non-existent ‘by appointment only boutique restaurant’ created by journalist Oobah Bayer on Vice Magazine and successfully promoted on Trip Advisor until it became the number one rated restaurant in all of London…)”

In fact, there are quite a few others in the opinion section of the Manila Times who, driven by conviction, express their views evidently with no regard to whether or not they say ill or good of the President but rather with utter fidelity to their convictions. Just to cite two, Marlen V. Ronquillo, for instance, contradicts Duterte in the latter’s attitude toward China, and Rachel A.G. Reyes denounces the President on unkept promises, short of calling him a hypocrite.

I don’t know if it has been articulated at all at any time, but there is a manifest meticulousness in the way the Manila Times selects its opinion writers, a system or method, or whatever, but at any rate a diligent care that ensures comprehensive coverage of issues from a wide array of perspectives.

Might it be that such is the reason why the Manila Times is today regarded as indisputably number one in opinion?

And that, I believe, was what triggered Dr. Ang’s displeasure with what struck him as my highly personal asides about Ressa that Monday afternoon. He will have none of that. To repeat, he said, “It demeans the paper.”

With his lifetime practice of journalism, he is stickler for the rules, every minute of that practice spent upholding the highest standard in the trade: no personal attacks, no character assassination, argue the case, get all sides to a controversy, write the right.

For a moment it completely escaped me that DAA is not just Chairman Emeritus of the Manila Times but is also a part of that body called the Fourth Estate, and so feels any hurt delivered to any part of that body. As he must decry Ressa unjustly hurting him in the Senate investigation, so must he object to my intention of clarifying the issue in a manner that would personally hurt her. Such pain cannot but be his own as well.

“Mao, argue the case,” DAA reiterated firmly.