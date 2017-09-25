‘Not all flagship projects will be finished by 2022’

Just half of the Duterte administration 75 flagship projects will be completed before a new government takes over five years from now, a Cabinet official said.

“By finished [or]completed, probably half. But the rest will be ongoing, because they are not projects that you can do immediately,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters during the weekend.

The 75 projects will be implemented under the Duterte government’s ambitious “Build Build Build” program, where it will take the lead in construction using official development assistance.

Twenty-two of the projects have already been approved by the National Economic and Development Authority Board and the cost for the entire program is expected to hit P9 trillion over the administration’s six-year term.

One of the most recently-approved projects, the planned Metro Manila Subway, will be among those not expected to be operational by 2022.

“The subway will not be finished because for example, a digging machine can dig only 10 meters a day,” Dominguez said.

“They are going to employ about 25 machines a day but its total length is 24 kilometers. That will probably take around seven years,” he added.

The P355.58-billion subway, which is scheduled to break ground next year, will run from Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Parañaque City. It is expected to address traffic congestion in the metropolis.

The Department of Transportation wants the subway to be partially open by 2022, with full operations to start in 2025.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno previously also tagged the subway project as unlikely to be finished before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down. He expects completion,however, to take longer.

“Our plan is to complete the flagship projects before the end of the term of the Duterte administration except the subway, because it would take 10 years to be completed,” Diokno said last month.

Dominguez, meanwhile, said the projects that would be completed before 2022 would include the Kaliwa dam, a portion of the Clark to Manila railway and the Mindanao railway.