Do not judge others- Tagle

DON’T judge your fellowmen. Let love and unity reign.

This was the message of Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle to the millions of devotees of the Black Nazarene in his homily during a midnight mass held at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta Park before the start of the Traslacion on Monday

Tagle called on the faithful not to judge anybody because no one is exempted from committing mistakes.

He encouraged the faithful to be Christ-like and help the downtrodden.

“Kapag merong tao [na]natutukso huwag nating huhusgahan na [tayo’y] nagmamalinis na hinihiwalay ang sarili, sa halip alalahanin na tayo ay natutukso din at kung sya ay natutukso siguro kami ang dapat magtulungan (Let’s not judge those people who are tempted by presuming that we are clean and different from them. We should remember that we are also sinners and we should instead help each other),” the Cardinal added.

He stressed that even Jesus Christ associated himself with sinners when he was baptized and by becoming a human. Christ’s love for the people, he pointed out, is unconditional and encompassing, regardless of one’s status in life.

“This is the kind of love that we should embrace, including the weak and the sinners, instead of looking down, prejudge and distancing from them,” Tagle said.

Some 18 million devotees of the Black Nazarene are expected to join the Traslacion or the transfer of the miraculous image from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church today.

The longest procession was recorded in 2012 at 22 hours.

This is the 411th anniversary of the Black Nazarene. William Depasupil