Saturday, March 4, 2017
    Not necessarily a love song

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    I have lost track of my way home,
    I have forgotten
    the right
    and
    left
    of the promises we have shared
    carved
    in each of the stone we picked
    and threw
    as we walk
    and talk –
    talk, endlessly while we look
    for the stars
    that refuse to show its glitter
    and kindness so rare
    that I asked, ‘how shall I pass?’
    then it dawned on me, just I,
    and on me, I waited for the answer
    that did not come…
    face down, I traced our footsteps –
    yours and mine,
    it did not matter that much
    I took a step back,
    And there it was, your memories
    in me, took its own flesh
    and drove me home
    to where I should have been
    in the first place –
    when all our eyes
    could only see
    is the promise of souls freely moving
    minus the fact
    that we have chosen
    not to take
    that crossroads again.

    WILMOR PACAY 3RD

