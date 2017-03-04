Not necessarily a love song

I have lost track of my way home,

I have forgotten

the right

and

left

of the promises we have shared

carved

in each of the stone we picked

and threw

as we walk

and talk –

talk, endlessly while we look

for the stars

that refuse to show its glitter

and kindness so rare

that I asked, ‘how shall I pass?’

then it dawned on me, just I,

and on me, I waited for the answer

that did not come…

face down, I traced our footsteps –

yours and mine,

it did not matter that much

I took a step back,

And there it was, your memories

in me, took its own flesh

and drove me home

to where I should have been

in the first place –

when all our eyes

could only see

is the promise of souls freely moving

minus the fact

that we have chosen

not to take

that crossroads again.

WILMOR PACAY 3RD