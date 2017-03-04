Not necessarily a love song

I have lost track of my way home,
I have forgotten
the right
and
left
of the promises we have shared
carved
in each of the stone we picked
and threw
as we walk
and talk –
talk, endlessly while we look
for the stars
that refuse to show its glitter
and kindness so rare
that I asked, ‘how shall I pass?’
then it dawned on me, just I,
and on me, I waited for the answer
that did not come…
face down, I traced our footsteps –
yours and mine,
it did not matter that much
I took a step back,
And there it was, your memories
in me, took its own flesh
and drove me home
to where I should have been
in the first place –
when all our eyes
could only see
is the promise of souls freely moving
minus the fact
that we have chosen
not to take
that crossroads again.
WILMOR PACAY 3RD