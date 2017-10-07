Sunday, October 8, 2017
    When It Is Not Your Part-Time

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    when I said: read
    did you really
    open the book
    to turn to page 39
    to follow and look for me
    there? Or is it just your
    reluctant thoughts I now see
    crawling and hiding
    beneath a character
    I assumed I know so well.

    When I said: count
    how many times do
    I need to remind you
    that it was seven?
    7:00 in the morning and not
    9:00 in the evening as you
    always try to insist.

    When I said: write
    did you look for
    a pen or a pencil
    to write a journal entry
    or a story that I retell?
    Or is it just me who
    thought that things can
    sometimes be best learned
    when one listens intently without
    jotting down notes? I saw that
    you tried harder to spell
    the word s-o-r-r-y.

    When I asked for an answer,
    I looked at my calendar
    and the answer for this lesson
    is that we still have a month or so.

    WILMOR PACAY 3RD

