When It Is Not Your Part-Time

when I said: read

did you really

open the book

to turn to page 39

to follow and look for me

there? Or is it just your

reluctant thoughts I now see

crawling and hiding

beneath a character

I assumed I know so well.

When I said: count

how many times do

I need to remind you

that it was seven?

7:00 in the morning and not

9:00 in the evening as you

always try to insist.

When I said: write

did you look for

a pen or a pencil

to write a journal entry

or a story that I retell?

Or is it just me who

thought that things can

sometimes be best learned

when one listens intently without

jotting down notes? I saw that

you tried harder to spell

the word s-o-r-r-y.

When I asked for an answer,

I looked at my calendar

and the answer for this lesson

is that we still have a month or so.

WILMOR PACAY 3RD