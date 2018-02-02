Why not sell Philippine Dealing System shares to the public via an IPO?

THE government-owned Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the privately held Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) should not be allowed to take control of the ownership of Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp.

(PDSHC). Although they are after this parent firm, either of them would end up owning a PDSHC unit.

Here is how this is bound to happen:

A story by reporter Mayvelin U. Caraballo published in the Business Times section of The Manila Times on Wednesday, Jan. 31, identified PDSHC as the parent of two subsidiaries namely, Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEX) and Philippine Depository and Trust Co. (PDTC).

This ownership profile shows how the LBP and the PSE could benefit from the acquisition of PDSHC, which would make either of them the parent company of PDEX. As seller of fixed-income securities, which are primarily government bonds that are listed and publicly traded on PDEX, Landbank stands to save on cost as PDEX’s income would become part of its consolidated financial statement in proportion to its holdings.

On the other hand, the PSE’s majority stake in PDSHC and PDEX would redound to the benefit of its stockholders, including its public stockholders. It is up to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delve?? into the PSE’s stockholders so that public investors would be informed about the ownership profiles of the target companies.

As to the question of who has the first right to buy PDSHC, Due Diligencer has no answer. Whether the LBP wins and PSE loses, or vice versa, is not for me to analyze.

As a matter of fact, I can only suggest an alternative that SEC officials may want to consider. Why not tap the public investors if PDHSC and PDEX are for sale? After all, it is the public investors who make it possible for private but family-owned companies to list shares on the PSE.

Why not an IPO?

The SEC should not limit the ownership of public investors to either 10 percent or even 20 percent of outstanding common shares of PDHSC and PDEX. Instead, the five-person commission headed by Chairperson Teresita Herbosa should lift such ownership ceiling by amending the SEC’s listing rules.

Why not allow the public to become direct and controlling stockholders through an initial public offering (IPO) of both PDHSC and PDEX common shares? If the public could own up to 80 percent or even 90 percent, why not allow them?

Due Diligencer’s suggestion does not end by simply allowing public investors to become the controlling stockholders of the two companies. As the majority stockholders, they could resell their holdings in PDSHC and PDEX to institutional investors, who, after all, are after majority ownerships.

If they are not allowed to acquire majority holdings in any company, Landbank and the PSE and other potential buyers may not be willing to part with their investable funds.

If Landbank offers to buy 66.67 percent of PDSHC, it will be owning a total of 68.23 percent, including its equivalent ownership of 1.56 percent through the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP), as stated in the Business Times report.

Per computation based on 6.256 million outstanding PDSHC shares, LBP’s additional ownership of 66.67 percent would be equivalent to 4.171 million PDHSC shares. This, plus 1.56 percent, would give Landbank majority control of 68.23 percent, which would translate to 4.268 million PDHSC shares.

Incidentally, Due Diligencer did a computation by dividing 1,488,902 by 23.8 percent to get the outstanding shares that PDSHC has issued and arrived at 6,555,890.756.

Due Diligencer’s take

If LBP and PSE are vying for control of PDSHC and of PDEX, it is only proper that the public investors be also considered among potential buyers by offering them available shares in the two companies. After all, they may be public, but being public does not mean they are poor.

As a matter of fact, by reselling their control of PDSHC and of PDEX, public investors may be willing to part with their holdings at the right price. If at P320 per PDSHC share, the stock is undervalued, why then did BAP agree to sell 1.489 million PDSHC shares to the PSE at P320 per share?

It is not a question anymore of who made such valuation. The poser is, will the LBP offer to buy 66.67 percent, or 4.171 million PDSHC shares at a much higher price per share? Being owned by the government makes Landbank more public even than any of the companies that have shares listed on the PSE.

As for public investors, they may not be in a position to undertake due diligence of PDSHC and PDEX. It may be too late to do a closer scrutiny of the financials of the two companies, which, after all, are not listed. Only LBP and the PSE people know what could be in store for them if they bought into PDSHC, which would result in indirect shares in PDEX.

Being the regulator, the SEC plays a crucial role in determining the qualifications of the PSE and LBP as buyers. Public investors rely solely on statements issued in connection with the sale of PDSHC. Other than this, they had nothing more to depend on for what should be a due diligence audit of PDSHC and PDEX as its subsidiary.

What could Landbank and the PSE know that the public investors do not know yet? Just asking.

