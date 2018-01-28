‘Not my style to hound PNoy over Mamasapano’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday denied any hand in the filing of charges against his predecessor, Benigno “PNoy” Aquino 3rd, over the bungled Mamasapano operation that killed 44 police commandos three years ago.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Davao City from his visit to India, Duterte said it was “not his style” to pursue any cases against his predecessor.

“Nandiyan na, naka-demanda na si PNoy ([t’s already there, PNoy is already facing charges]. President Aquino, I said, ‘It is not my style. It is not in my system,’” Duterte said, adding that he was also not behind the filing of impeachment complaints against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

“Hindi galing sa akin. Magtanong ka maski sino, magtanong muna kayo. Hindi ko style ‘yan [That did not come from me. Ask anyone, that’s not my style],” he said.

Duterte made the statement after Solicitor General Jose Calida sought the filing of 44 counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against Aquino, in connection with the death of 44 Special Action Force (SAF) troops in a botched operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, on January 25, 2015.

Calida, on Thursday, filed a manifestation urging the Supreme Court to direct the Office of the Ombudsman to reverse its ruling junking the reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide cases against Aquino.

The government’s top lawyer insisted that the Ombudsman committed grave abuse of discretion in dismissing the reckless imprudence complaint against Aquino, former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima, and former Special Action Force chief Getulio Napeñas.

Calida’s plea came three years after a predawn mission to arrest two al Qaeda-linked terrorists triggered a deadly encounter between elite police commandos and gunmen in Mamasapano in southern Mindanao that led to the death of 44 policemen, 18 Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters and several civilians.

A probe of the incident found that aside from MILF fighters, other armed groups like the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and private armies were involved in the clash.

Aquino had insisted that the botched anti-terror mission was not his fault, pinning the blame instead on Napeñas,

who allegedly disobeyed orders to coordinate with the Philippine Army.

The former president also denied holding back military reinforcements to preserve a ceasefire with the MILF.

In a speech in January 23 last year or days before the anniversary of the now infamous Mamasapano incident, Duterte announced he was creating the commission “which would be like the Agrava Commission.”

But during Saturday’s news briefing, the President said he had decided not to form a commission to investigate the bungled operation.

“Hindi na kasi [Not anymore because] I realized that once again… Tutal, naka-demanda na eh [anyway, it had been filed already]. They are facing charges. What more do you want? We can only presume that they did it in the wrong way,” he added.

But Duterte said his only sentiment was that Aquino allowed the SAF commandos to die in the operation.

“If anything can go wrong, it will go wrong. Mamasapano, isa lang kasi ang mahay [I have one regret]. I have a sentiment there. Because … they [SAF troops] were pinned down,” the President noted.

“I’m not prepared to accuse personally. Ang tanong ko lang, bakit ninyo hinayaan na maipit ang mga sundalo tapos mamatay [But my only question is, why did you let our elite forces to be trapped there and eventually die]?” he said.