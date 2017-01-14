Saturday, January 14, 2017
    Not Yet

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    “But one doesn’t get to choose who we meet in life, nor how, nor when, nor why. We only accept the gift of their friendships — their quirks, their jokes, their joys, their sarcasm, their wise commentaries, and the food we all enjoyed at tables in places big and small. Thank you all. What a life we had.” ~ Asuncion A. Lopez

    ILLUSTRATION BY PERRY GIL MALLARI

    in the finite space and time
    we occupy as earth-bound beings,
    we find ourselves mostly at weddings, at wakes,
    at hospital bedsides whispering goodbyes

    but meanwhile that life seeps through
    our aging pores let us not as yet say
    “What a life we had” on a day such as this
    warmed by sun and the promise of a breeze

    there is that bus to adventure to ride,
    that sunrise to capture in pictures,
    that lover to rouse from bed,
    that roll of sushi to pop into a famished mouth,
    that plate of nasturtiums to drizzle with vinaigrette

    oh Life, how could you give
    such bounty and just with suddenness
    take away what is most precious?

    *Monica S. Feria was a Filipino journalist who stood up against the Marcos dictatorship. She died on Dec. 30, 2016.

