Not your usual optical shop

For the past years, South Korea has taken the fashion industry by storm and has built a reputation as one of Asia’s fashion capitals. From hairstyles down to clothes and accessories, the Korean style has become more more diverse and inclusive, dominating the scene, with homegrown labels developing into international brands.

Because of the intense influence of both KPop and KDrama, the Korean aesthetic and way of life has ushered in new fashion and beauty trends in the Philippines. In the Philippine fashion market, Korean brands have been dominating the local fashion scene and taking a huge pie in the beauty retail industry, with more brands coming in such as the Starfinder Optical, a Korean concept optical shop.

Established in 2007, the optical company started as a small brand, named SFO Design Lab, a store where frames and lenses are modified and designed based on their customers’ needs. The store was first established in Seohyun Rodeo Street, a popular place in Korea for urban street fashion. Today, it has more than 15 branches all over the Philippines and Korea, with the latest branch opening at the Ayala Vertis North, Quezon City.

“We expand our footprint in the Philippines because we want to share our fashionable and innovative Korean eyewear – nifty glasses which they can use on a daily basis – with Filipinos. We are not a typical optical shop. We are a company that considers what people need. We offer highly affordable, durable, suitable and trendy eyeweas that fit the customers’ needs,” says Jacob Song, marketing manager of Starfinder Optical.

Inspired by Korean fashion culture, Starfinder has launched several popular glasses in the past years, including the 6g, an amazing frame that weighs only six grams. The 6g is made from Air Tetoron Rayon, which makes the eyewear flexible and simply durable.

For the past 11 years, the optical brand has not only been focusing on the potential of eyewear as a fashion accessory, but has also been offering technical services such as eye checkups. They also have prescription eyewear and sunglasses. But Starfinder Optical is not your usual optical shop.

Veering away from ordinary shops that are too stiff, standardized and boring, the Korean optical brand created a shop that embraces the Korean feel and style. Customers can feel like they are in Korea while looking at their products and being accommodated by the shop’s staff, who imbibe the Korean way of life.

“Starfinder Optical is more just an optical shop. Rather, it is a fashion lifestyle store that showcases eyewear, not only for correcting your vision, but as an accessory that complements a person’s style,” enthused Song.