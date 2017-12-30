Notable 2017 golf passings

William “Hootie” Johnson, July 14. As the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club from 1998 to 2006, Johnson was credited with directing two major overhauls of the golf course, changing the way players qualify for the Masters tournament and the deal that brought 18-hole television coverage for the first time. His 2002 disagreement with Martha Burk of the National Council of Women’s Organizations over admission of female members to Augusta National made national headlines. He was 86.

George Hannon, Oct. 19. Hannon, one of the country’s greatest golf teachers who counted major winners Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite among his pupils, replaced the great Harvey Penick as men’s golf coach at Texas in 1963, leading the Longhorns to 12 Southwest Conference titles and two national championships. The PGA Hall of Famer was 93.

