Talk about hitting career walls, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has rammed into them many times. How did he surmount them and achieve his dream to travel and become a sushi master? Read on.

• Don’t look for the easy way, that’s the lazy way.

• Don’t be afraid to make a mistake. Just do it! If you do make a mistake, learn from it.

• Challenges always come with risk. But if you don’t accept them, you never move forward.

• Cook with passion. Do everything with passion.