Nothing to worry about – de Lima

Sen. Leila de Lima on Monday said the public had “nothing to worry about,” saying the CT scan of the liver she underwent was part of her routine and periodic medical examination.

De Lima was taken to the Philippine Heart Center on Monday afternoon for the CT (computed tomography) scan of her liver.

Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Judge Amelia Fabros-Corpuz granted de Lima a one day furlough after the senator’s doctor said the senator should have her liver checked.

“My physician ordered that I have to immediately undergo further examination, particularly ‘CT Scan (tri-phase) of the liver’ due to a finding of an impression of a ‘liver mass,’” de Lima said in a statement.“As prescribed by my doctor, the said test is necessary to determine if the “liver mass” is benign or malignant.”

“There is nothing to worry about. This is just part of a routine medical check-up to determine if I should go through an operation to avoid any complications,” she added.

“At bilang bahagi ng pananagutan ko bilang lingkod-bayan, agad ko pong ipagbibigay alam sa publiko ang resulta ng nasabing medical examination ukol sa estado ng aking kalusugan (As part of my obligation as a public servant, I will immediately inform the public of the result of my medical examination with regard to my state of health),” she said.

De Lima is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center on drug charges.