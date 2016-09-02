NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

It has come to the attention of the Bureau of Internal Revenue that a certain individual, representing himself as Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay, has been requesting for confidential information from Regional and District Offices for the names of the top 20 taxpayers within their respective jurisdictions. Afterwards, this “Billy” contacts the taxpayers to solicit and extort money and funds from them while pretending to be CIR Caesar R. Dulay.

Please be informed that the Commissioner DOES NOT request for any information through a simple phone call, let alone would call any person or official through an informal manner such as a cell phone.

Rest assured that the Commissioner treats such matter with utmost gravity and an investigation is currently being launched in conjunction with law enforcement agencies.