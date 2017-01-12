Nouri scores 4th round win to keep bid alive

Filipino Hamed Nouri nailed an important fourth-round victory to keep his bid alive in the 15th Delhi International Chess Championship being held at the Ludlow Castle Sports Complex Civil Lines in New Delhi, India.

Nouri stamped his class over Vignesh Waran of India to improve his score to 3.5 points on three wins and one draw in the 10-round tournament organized by the Delhi Chess Association.

He is sharing the fourth spot with 18 other players.

Unbeaten Grandmasters (GM) Farrukh Amonatov of Tajikistan, Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy of Vietnam and Murali Karthikeyan of India are in a three-way tie on top with four points each.

Amonatov outclassed International Master (IM) Rathna Karan of India, Nguyen trounced Iyer Akash of India and Karthikeyan blasted compatriot IM Srihari Kaumandur Raghunandan in their respective fourth-round matches.

Nouri guns for another crucial win against GM Valeriy Neverov of Ukraine in the fifth round while Amonatov battles Nguyen and Karthikeyan faces Indian Babu Lalith in the other pairings.

Besides Nouri, also in a group of 3.5-pointers are Lalith, Neverov, GM Vitaly Sivuk of Ukraine, GM Sahaj Grover of India, GM Attila Czebe of Hungary, GM Andrei Deviatkin of Russia, and Indians Rahul Sangma, Das Sayantan, Niranjan Navalgund, Teja Ravi, Mishra Swayams, Akash Thakur, Saptashi Roy Chowdhury, Nikhil Shyaam and Lyna Narayanan Sunilduth.