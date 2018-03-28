Nouri shines in 24th Chess Individual Open

International Chess Federation (FIDE) Master Alekhine Nouri bagged the top honors in the 24th Chess Individual Open Tournament held in Penang, Malaysia.

Nouri was undefeated in eight games to finish with 7.5 points built on seven wins and a draw.

The 12-year old Grade 5 student at Far Eastern University shared the No. 1 spot with Malaysian bet Ronnie Lim Chuin Hoong, who also earned 7.5 points after eight rounds.

But Nouri won via superior tiebreak points.

Nouri stamped his class over Leong Zheng Haw of Malaysia in the opening round then posted victories over Divyadarrshini Loganathan of Malaysia in the second round, Tan Jia Yun of Malaysia in the third round, Chua Kian Meng of Malaysia in the fourth round, Goh Jie Yi of Malaysia in the fifth round, compatriot FM Nelson Villanueva in the sixth round and Eng Jia Qian of Malaysia in the eighth round.

His lone draw was notched in the seventh round when he agreed to split the point with Hoong.

Filipino International Master Emmanuel Senador finished in a four-way tie for No. 3 spot with Malaysian players Tan Khai Boon, Eshwant Singh and Tan Jia Yun.

They also scored seven points.

Meanwhile, Davao City pride Samantha Umayan and Gabriel John Umayan will take part in the 18th Bangkok Chess Club (BCC) Open Chess Championships scheduled on April 13 to 21 at the Regent Cha-am Beach Resort in Thailand

The 11-year old Samantha and the 12-year old Gabriel John have been consistent medal producers in international competitions.

Samantha got three gold, one silver and one bronze medals in the girls’ 12-year category of the 18th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Age Group Chess Championship held in Malaysia in December.

Gabriel John, for his part, copped two gold and one bronze medals in the boys’ 12-year event.