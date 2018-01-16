Nov remittances hit $2.5B; 11-mo tally rises to $28.2B

Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) rose in November from a year earlier but were lower compared to the previous month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Monday.

Personal remittances totaled $2.526 billion for the month, 3.2 percent higher compared to November 2016’s $2.446 billion but down 1 percent from the $2.552 billion recorded in October last year.

Year to date, OFW remittances were up 5.1 percent at $28.242 billion.

Personal remittances sum up the net compensation of OFWs, personal transfers whether in cash or in kind and also capital transfers between households.

“The growth in personal remittances for January to November 2017 was supported by the sustained expansion of remittances from land-based OFs with work contracts of one year or more (3.7 percent) as well as those from sea-based and land-based OFs with work contracts of less than one year (5.1 percent),” the central bank said in a statement.

Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan said the month-on-month drop in remittances could be attributed to the depreciation of the US dollar.

“In a depreciating dollar environment, some OFWs might refrain from sending dollars until the time the foreign currency strengthens again,” he said.

Cash remittances, which only count money sent home via banks, expanded by 2 percent to $2.262 billion in November from $2.217 billion a year earlier.

“The top countries that contributed to the growth in cash remittances during the month were the United States (1.1 percentage point contribution) and Germany (0.9 percentage point),” the BSP said.

For the first 11 months of 2017, cash remittances reached $25.318 billion, a 4.0-percent increase compared to the $24.341 billion registered in the same period in 2016.

Cash remittances from both land-based and sea-based workers recorded increments of 3.7 percent and 5.1 percent for January to November 2017, respectively, the BSP said.

Money from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Kuwait, Germany and Hong Kong comprised about 80.2 percent of total cash remittances in the first 11 months of 2017.