Novartis, groups to raise psoriasis awareness

Novartis Healthcare Philippines partnered with medical experts and patient group to raise public awareness on psoriasis.

“Psoriasis is a common and distressing skin condition that greatly impacts patients’ quality of life. It is associated with other serious health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and depression. We are pleased to continue our advocacy to increase awareness and psoriasis and help eliminate the social stigma attached to it,” Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) president Ma. Angela Media-Lavadia said in her speech during the signing of partnership held at the Ace Hotel and Suites in Pasig.

The partnership counts Novartis, PDS, Philippine Rheumatology Association and patient group Psoriasis Philippines (PsorPhil). They will launch the Ask Your Derm website to help spread information on psoriasis.

PsorPhil estimates that there are between one to two million of Filipinos suffering from psoriasis.

“Psoriasis is not contagious. Psorasis patients can be reached and can be helped,” Lavadia said.

“There are many new medications that we can do, not only therepeutically but also psychosocially,” she added.

Lavadia encouraged patients to consult dermatologists as there are many available treatment options that are “very personalized.”

Novartis Healthcare Philippines Chief Scientific Officer Francis Domingo said that their company aims to leverage digital platforms to enhance diagnosis and empower patients and caregivers in dealing with psoriasis.

“We are leveraging digital platforms to raise public awareness on psoriasis and enhance its diagnosis and management by launching the ‘Ask Your Derm’ website which aims to empower patients and their caregivers in dealing with psoriasis,” Domingo said.

“Through these digital platforms, we are also striving to provide high quality medical evaluation to our local physicians as evidenced by our VivindaTV initiative that will provide local rheumatologists access to the American College of Rheumatology Annual Congress,” he added.