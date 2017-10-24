Novartis, PCCP raise COPD awareness

Pharmaceutical company Novartis has partnered with the Philippine College of Chest Physicians to promote Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness in the country.

Advertisements

“COPD is the seventh leading cause of death in the Philippines. Novartis fully supports the PCCP in implementing the BREATHE initiative and achieving our shared goal of making more Filipinos aware of COPD and easing its heavy disease burden in the country,” Novartis Healthcare Philippines president and Managing Director Cheryl Maley said during the partnership signing ceremony held in Makati.

BREATE, which stands for Broadening Reach, Enhancing Awareness, and Transforming Health Education, aims to increase public awareness on avoiding or mitigating COPD risk factors as well as to enhance the knowledge of local healthcare professionals in COPD diagnosis and management.

Through the partnership, Novartis will be providing 650 units of spirometer, an equipment used to test the lung condition of an individual by conducting inhaling and exhaling exercises, to PCCP.

The PCCP is composed of medical professionals expert in the respiratory system.

Charles Yu, president of PCCP, said patients should start asking their doctors about the spirometer test. The test is connected to a smartphone that will reflect the patient’s lung situation.

“We have to partner with the Department of Health,” Yu said, noting that partnering with the government is a must to increase COPD awareness in the country.

Yu also advised participants to spread the word through social media, and use the hashtag #InhaleExhaleNow

“It is not enough to raise taxes,” Yu said, referring to Senator Manny Pacquiao’s proposal to raise cigarette tax to help prevent smoking, which is the common cause of COPD. Yu said that people must quit smoking early to reduce the risk of getting the disease.

According to a Novartis survey, there are 210 million people worldwide affected by COPD, which is projected to be the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2020.

Chairman of the Council of COPD and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Tim Trinidad said that 50 to 60 percent of people who have COPD do not know that they have the disease.

“COPD is a treatable disease… Pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies are available to help people at all stages of disease feel better and live a more active life,” Trinidad said.