November 13 is holiday in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Gov. Amado Espino 3rd announced that November 13 will be a special public holiday in the province in commemoration of the birth date of the late Speaker Eugenio Padlan Perez, representative of the old second district of Pangasinan. A memorandum Espino signed on November 8 cited Republic Act No. 6721–An Act Declaring November Thirteen Of Each Year A Special Public Holiday in the Province of Pangasinan–that declared every November 13 as special non-working public holiday in Pangasinan, signed into law by then president Corazon Aquino in 1989. Born on November 13, 1896 in Sitio Obong, formerly a barrio of Basista in San Carlos town, Perez first became a councilor before he ran for Congress and won. Basista is now a town in Pangasinan, carved out from San Carlos, which became a city. Perez, who was House speaker from 1946 to 1953, is remembered in Dagupan as the author of the law that converted the town into a city which law was signed by then president Manuel Roxas on June 20, 1947. Perez was also one of the co-founders of the Liberal Party and was the first Pangasinense to become Speaker of the Philippine Legislature. As speaker, he supported the economic programs of former president Elpidio Quirino, including the National Power Corp., National Irrigation Administration and the Development Bank of the Philippines. Married to Consuelo Salazar, a music soprano with whom he had three children, Perez died on August 4,1957.