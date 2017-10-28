Novena for souls’ of drug war

BISHOP Pablo Virgilio David of the Diocese of Caloocan started holding a novena for the victims of the drug war and for the healing of their families. The novena was launched with a candle lighting on Tuesday at San Roque Cathedral, where the bishop called on everyone in the diocese to participate in nine days of prayer that will last until All Soul’s day, November 2. “Let us include in our prayers those for whom we are lighting candles—victims of crimes, those killed in Marawi and most of all those killed in the war against drugs,” David said in his homily. Among those who attended the candle-lighting ceremony were family members of the victims of drug-related killings and human rights advocates. ”Let us also light a candle for those who believe that drug addicts have no right to live, that it is better to eradicate them like chickens downed by pestilence,” David added.

