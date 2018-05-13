Now an ambassador like dad ‘Red’

Non-millennials may not be familiar with his brand of urban pop music, but they will certainly be interested to know that the artist known as Young JV—composer, singer, recording artist, Star Magic talent, recording artist and “ASAP” regualr—is the son of Ret. Air Force Lt. Col. Eduardo “Red” Kapunan Jr., who is now Philippine Ambassador to Myanmar.

In fact, over the last week, Young JV was named ambassador like his dad albeit for a different advocacy. The 27-year-old received a grand welcome from personal care company Megasoft as its latest celebrity endorser and education advocate to represent the brand’s continuing “School is Cool Tour,” whose goal is to encourage young Filipinos to complete their education.

“As you know, we always make sure to invite celebrities who truly live out our advocacy in inspiring the youth to stay in school. Like Myrtle Sarrosa who is also our brand ambassador, and who graduated Cum Laude from UP last year, JV is not just committed to finishing his Communications Arts Course, but young as he is, he’s already helping to send children of soldiers to school through his Lahing Bayaning Foundation,” explained Megasoft Vice President for Sales and Marketing Aileen Choi Go.

Now eight years in existence, JV confirmed he is running the said foundation, which has already produced six graduates among its scholars this year.

“I’ve always believed in the importance of education, and am very happy to be joining Megasoft in their very worthwhile advocacy. My first round of tours with them will be on May 17 in Antique, June 14 in Butuan City, and July 16 in Cagayan de Oro, where I will bring the message that ‘School is Cool’ and perform for the students,” the artist shared.

More and more a familiar face these days, crowds are sure to enjoy Young JV’s latest single “123” under Star Music, and to see an actor they have surely watched on “La Luna Sangre,” “Bagani,” and “Ang Probinsyano” to name a few.

Performance-wise, Young JV boasts of experience from collaborations with Gary Valenciano, Yeng Constantino, KZ Tandignan and Karylle, among others. Moreover, he has opened concerts for international artists in the country, including T-Pain, Westlife and Florida.

“His contagious and energetic performances will surely serve as a needed break for the hardworking students we will see on tour,” enthused Go.

In turn, JV said to his newest ally in advocating education, “I’m very thankful to Ms. Aileen for believing in me and I promise to give audiences on the School is Cool Tour a fun party.”