NOW board OKs preferred share offer

THIRD telco aspirant NOW Corp. said on Monday its board of directors had approved a preferred share issue of up to P1 billion to finance its network expansion.

In a disclosure, the technology firm said it would issue 10 million redeemable peso-denominated preferred shares at an offer price of P100 each.

Proceeds will be used to support the plan to boost its Fiber-in-the-Air broadband business and for general corporate purposes.

The holders of the proposed preferred shares may convert all of their outstanding preferred shares to common shares at a conversion price of P20, or a conversion rate of five common shares for one preferred share between the third and fourth anniversaries of the preferred shares.

Last week, the company reported that earnings for the first three months of this year more than tripled to P3.53 million from P1.01 million a year ago driven by its broadband business. Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was not disclosed.

The company attributed the strong performance to the expansion of its Fiber-in-the-Air business catering to the needs of the enterprise sector as well as the education, healthcare, hotel and restaurant, and media segments.

NOW Corp. noted that broadband internet service has been driving revenues since its launch in the local market in 2015, as evidenced by the 310-percent increase in its revenues from P5.98 million in 2016 to P24.51 million last year.

The company is bullish it could sustain this growth given the market’s requirement for fast and reliable broadband services.

“The priority this year is the expansion of our Fiber-in-the-Air network as well as complementing IT services such as cloud services, disaster recovery, Artificial Intelligence and collaboration tools. We already know which customer segment to capture and the goal is to achieve the financial metrics; thus, a flawless execution of our plans is crucial,” said Kristian Pura, head of Business Development and Strategy of the listed firm.

Pura stressed NOW will continue to bolster its Fiber-in-the-Air segment across the Philippines.

“To date, we have activated more than 150 locations and we continue to expand in the deeper parts of Metro Manila,” he added.

NOW is bidding to become the country’s third major telco player. The government is set to name the third telco player within the year.