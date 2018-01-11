NOW BREWING

Nespresso

Nespresso lovers have been heard! They no longer have to enjoy purchasing their Nespresso items during their overseas travels with the recent launch of the country’s first Nespresso Boutique at Power Plant Mall.

The contemporary boutique, which occupies an impressive 140-sqm space, allows coffee lovers and the coffee curious to enjoy the multi-sensory experience that Nespresso promises through its range.

“The boutique will be our main customer touchpoint through which customers can experience and understand what Nespresso brings, which goes beyond coffee. It will be a testament to and a reflection of the brand’s commitment to excellence and quality,” says Melissa Valdez, marketing head of Novateur Coffee Concepts which brought the idea to the Metro.

From Nespresso’s prized Grand Crus collection to its top-of-the-line coffee machines, customers will be able to take pleasure in the fine art and full richness of the coffee-drinking experience.

In addition to a contemporary and urban design showcased through the product galleries, Nespresso aims to create a warm and welcoming ambiance with its Tasting Bar. Here, coffee lovers can taste and try the different blends and recipes.

They can also learn about the different ways coffee can be savored with the help of Nespresso “coffee specialists.” “Here, we just want you to come in, have a sip and enjoy a cup. Discover the perfect cup of coffee that’s truly meant for you,” says Marjorie Sernande, Nespresso Philippine boutique manager.

The Nespresso Boutique is located at R1, Power Plant Mall, Rockwell Center, Makati City. For opening hours, visit www.nespresso.ph