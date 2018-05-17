NOW Q1 profit more than triples, led by broadband business

LISTED NOW Corp. said on Wednesday earnings for the first three months more than tripled, driven by strong revenue growth from its broadband business. It said consolidated income rose to P3.53 million in the first quarter from P1.01 million a year earlier, propelled by the expansion of its Fiber-in-the-Air business catering to the needs of the enterprise sector. Kristian Pura, head of business development and strategy at NOW, said that to date, they had activated more than 150 locations and continued to expand in Metro Manila. The company is also looking to issue 5 million redeemable peso-denominated preferred shares to raise funds for the expansion of its Fiber-in-the-Air network.