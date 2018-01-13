‘I am now the richest policeman in PH’ – Bato

With the approval of Joint Resolution 01 that increases the salary of policemen and soldiers, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald de la Rosa says he is now the richest policeman in the Philippines.

The police director general will now get a monthly base pay of P121,143.00, a 79 percent increase from the previous salary of P67,500. In 2019, his salary will increase to P149,785.

“I was surprised at the 79 percent increase in my salary. In terms of compensation, I am now the richest policeman in the Philippines that is why I am happy,” de la Rosa said.

He added that the increase in salary should improve the productivity of the police, especially those with the rank of police officer 1 who will enjoy a 100 percent increase in their monthly base pay.

“They should patrol their jurisdictions diligently, make arrests and not sleep on the job or spend their time texting.

They should be more aggressive in their approach. Policemen should be like this,” de la Rosa said.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Joint Resolution 01 last January 1 that increases the base pay of policemen and soldiers.

The increase in the salary of policemen and soldiers is one of Duterte’s promises made when he was campaigning for president.