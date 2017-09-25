NOW teams up with IBM to offer unified solutions

LISTED technology firm NOW Corporation has teamed up with International Business Machines (IBM) Corp. to provide a unified platform of solutions for businesses and government agencies.

“By partnering with IBM, we can now offer a unified collaboration platform for our clients. This allows businesses with distributed workforce to embrace a new way to work that improves personal productivity and team collaboration,” said Kristian Pura, head of Enterprise Marketing at NOW, said in a statement on Friday.

Under the partnership, NOW offers IBM Collaboration Solutions such as software licensing, technical maintenance and support, user-training services, applications development to a host of companies.

Maneth Libid, managing director of NOW’s software collaboration group, said they seek to help their clients implement IBM Verse, a cloud business email hosting platform and messaging software.

“It allows our clients to not just use traditional emails but to also host audio and video conferences, make information and background about the people and companies within the email network more accessible. Most importantly, it also serves as a social networking platform since Verse is tightly integrated to IBM Connections, a collaboration platform for businesses,” Libid said.

The team-up would equip NOW customers with new cloud services that involve integrating email, chat, meetings, content and social networking on a single cloud platform, Libid said.

IBM Verse is available on the cloud and as an on-premise solution, company said.