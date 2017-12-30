NPA abducts police officer in Cotabato

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels abducted a police officer before horrified customers inside a KTV bar in President Roxas town of North Cotabato.

The communist rebels stormed the HMB KTV Bar and Lodging House in Barangay Tuael where Police Insp. Menardo Cui Sr. was reportedly having a good time with friends.

Cui is the deputy police chief of President Roxas.

Shaken customers of the bar said heavily-armed men took Cui to unknown direction.

The military’s Western Mindanao Command did not release any information on the capture of Cui, but police had confirmed the incident and said that a search has been launched to recover the officer.

The NPA, armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, did not release a statement, but it had previously warned of intensified offensive against the Duterte government following the collapse of the peace talks.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who had supported the communist rebels when he was mayor of Davao City, branded the rebels as terrorists.