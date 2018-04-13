NPA accuses Army of ‘summary execution’

The New People’s Army (NPA) in Camarines Sur (Tomas Pilapil Command) has accused the Philippine Army of “summary execution” of one of its members who was among those killed in a clash with government forces early this week in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur.

Baldomero Arcanghel, spokesman for NPA Camarines Sur, said the Army’s 9th Infantry Division (ID) and the 83rd Infantry Battalion (IB) mercilessly killed Jeric Gestone or “Kasamang Ems.”

Gestone from Bulan, Sorsogon, was arrested by troops under the 83rd IB after an encounter on Monday between the military and at least five members of the NPA in Barangay Gubat, Lagonoy, according to Arcanghel.

On Monday, the 9ID reported a firefight that resulted in the death of one NPA member in the area being referred to by Arcanghel.

According to the 9ID, there were two encounters that broke out in one day.

Arcanghel said at about 9 a.m. on April 9, Gestone was shot in the knee and managed to escape but was later found by the military and was shot in the head.

The NPA Camarines Sur commended Gestone, 20, for sacrificing his life in “serving the Filipino people.”