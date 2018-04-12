NPA ambush troops in North Cotabato

ZAMBOANGA CITY: New People’s Army (NPA) rebels ambushed and strafed a military truck transporting soldiers who detonated a roadside bomb triggering a firefight in Barangay Tagbac, Magpet, North Cotabato on Tuesday. There was no report of casualties from both the military and the rebel group. The rebels earlier owned up to the killing of Antonio Takinan, a Magpet councilman “as punishment for his alleged involvement in the anti-insurgency campaign and human rights violations” in the province. Takinan was shot dead on April 4 while traveling on a motorcycle with his brother-in-law Robledo Tambunan who was wounded. Isabel Santiago, spokesman for the rebel group, accused Takinan of being an intelligence agent for the military and behind the forced recruitment of tribesmen to fight the NPA as government militias.