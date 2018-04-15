NPA arms cache found in Aurora

THE Philippine Army’s (PA) Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) discovered on Saturday an arms cache at a New People’s Army (NPA) hideout in San Luis, Aurora province.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom public information office chief, said recovered from the NPA lair in Barangay Ditike were a backpack containing one M16 rifle with defaced serial number, two short magazines for M16 with 17 ammunition, seven rifle grenades, six ammunition for M203 grenade launchers, a 20-liter container and several personal belongings.

He said the discovery of the cache was a result of an intelligence-driven combat operation conducted by the PA’s 91st Infantry Battalion of the 703rd Infantry Brigade under the 7th Infantry Division with initial information provided by residents.

“Nolcom units will be relentless in the conduct of focused military operations targeting identified NPA lairs to keep them on the run and outbalanced giving them no chance to plan [their]hostile activities that may undermine the peace and stability within the Northern and Central Luzon area,” Nato said.

But the Army said its doors are always open to those who intend to return to the fold of the law and want to have a normal and peaceful life with their families.