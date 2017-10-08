‘NPA atrocities impedes Cagayan Valley growth’

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) in Cagayan Valley on Sunday condemned in the strongest possible terms the series of atrocities carried out by the communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels saying it blocks economic growth in the region.

PNP Region 2 director Chief Supt. Robert Quenery said the Cagayan Valley police particularly denounce the acts being perpetrated by the NPA-Henry Abraham Command in the towns of Buguey and Santa Teresita on Saturday.

On early Saturday morning a group of 50 armed NPA rebels, including two women (or amazona) wearing Army uniform, disarmed barangay (village) officials of Villa Cielo in Buguey and took four government issued shotgun firearms.

Later at about 6:40 a.m., a group of rebels armed with high-powered firearms burned and destroyed a dump truck and a backhoe owned by Danilo Tamayo Jr., an engineer, and another backhoe owned by Rodolfo Tibuc Jr. an architect, at Sitio Karayatan, Barangay Dungeg in Santa Teresita.

Police said the suspects arrived at the barracks of the compound where the heavy equipment are located and disarmed the security guards. They left a letter addressed to Tamayo, a multi-billionaire contractor, apparently demanding for revolutionary tax.

“We strongly denounce these atrocities perpetrated by the NPA [rebels]in these municipalities. These violent activities of the NPA rebels continuously hinder the growth and development in the [Cagayan Valley] region,” Quenery said.

He also described the cruel acts of the NPA rebels as ironic and contrary to what they are trying to portray as the defender of the poor.

“The threats and intimidation to barangay officials who are performing peace keeping operations have also an adverse effect to the development of the community,” Quenery added.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO