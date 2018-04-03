NPA attacks govt projects in Davao

ZAMBOANGA CITY: New People’s Army (NPA) rebels staged daring attacks in Davao City over the weekend where they simultaneously burned 10 heavy equipment used in government infrastructure projects at different areas there.

The attacks stalled road construction projects in the villages of Callawa in Buhangin; Fatima in Paquibato and Dalagdag in Calinan districts.

Davao City Mayor Sarah Carpio and Peace Process Adviser Jesus Dureza strongly condemned the attack and branded the raid as “cowardly” and the NPA as a “terrorist group”.

“We condemn the burning of 10 construction heavy equipment by the New People’s Army in three different villages of Davao City on Saturday. The attacks were downright cowardly and indicate that the NPA is nothing but a terrorist group that deserves our collective rejection and condemnation,” she said in a statement released on Monday.

Carpio said the NPA’s revolution is one designed to undermine democracy and development through its brand of egregious violence and extremism.

“These road projects are being done by the City Government of Davao and the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte to end the condition of chronic poverty in the said areas. The road projects could make the delivery of other basic services to the people faster — including health, education, agricultural development, and livelihood. The said projects could change the lives of the people for the better,” she said.

She pointed out that the latest atrocities reveal the NPAs only want the people to continue living in poverty which they could use as a capital in their propaganda against the government and justify their presence in the communities where their influence and significance are waning.

The raids were allegedly carried out after private construction companies rejected extortion demands by the NPA.

“Let me reiterate my previous appeal to the people of Davao and to our partners in the peace and development movement— let us support our soldiers and police and let us openly condemn NPA as a terrorist group,” Carpio said.

Meanwile, Dureza said the attack brought “setback” to the possible resumption of peace talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF).

In a statement, Dureza cited incidents involving the communist rebels, particularly in the Davao region area, which all happened during the Lenten season.

These include the encounters of troops with the rebels in Digos City and in Compostela Valley both on March 31; the deaths of two NPA members in Misamis Oriental in separate encounters on March 30 and 31; and the recovery of an NPA cadaver in Davao City.

Dureza underscored that presence of an “enabling environment” will be the “sole determining factor” in resuming the peace talks with the communist movement.

“This unnecessarily squanders whatever gains we have been quietly getting lately in our common efforts with the Communist Party of the Philippines, NPA, NDF leadership to achieve just peace through the negotiations table,” Dureza pointed out.

“We are therefore saddened by the consequent setback these attacks bring to our efforts,” he added.

Last week, Dureza and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called for an “enabling environment” in order for the peace negotiations between the government and the NDF to resume.

WITH REPORT FROM DEMPSEY REYES