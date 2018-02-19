NPA bomb training specialist,4 others nabbed in Isabela

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: A suspected training specialist of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) demolition and explosive team, and four others were arrested by police and military personnel in Ilagan City, Isabela on Sunday.

Senior Supt. Cornelius Jambora, Isabela provincial police director, said Mauricio Sagun, alias “Raul/Johny,” 65, of Barangay Old San Mariano, San Mariano town in Isabela, was arrested at around midnight on Sunday at Cabisera 17-21 in Barangay San Antonio.

Jambora said intelligence reports revealed that Sagun is the training head of the NPA’s Special Partisan Unit or Sparu Demolition and Explosive Team, Regional Operation Command in Cagayan Valley.

The other arrested rebels were Mario Turqueza, 65; Ariel Peñaflor, 48; Bernard Peñaflor, 21; all of Barangay Minanga in San Mariano; and Maximiñano Domingo, 44, of Barangay Old San Mariano.

A police report said law enforcers and the Philippine Army’s 86 Infantry Battalion, 502 Brigade of the 5th Infantry (Star) Division (5ID), and military intelligence groups served the warrant of arrest against Sagun issued by Judge Isaac de Alban of the Regional Trial Court Branch 16 in Ilagan City.

The four others who were with Sagun were found in possession of Pietro Berreta caliber .9mm pistol with magazine and ammunition, a caliber .38 revolver with ammunition and three hand grenades.

Police said the suspects have been turned over to the custody of the Ilagan City police station.

Meanwhile, three NPA members surrendered to the Philippines Army’s (PA) 7th Infantry Division (7ID) in Barangay Bugbuga, Santa Cruz town in Ilocos Sur on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) public information officer, identified the surrenderers as Joel Tayan Sabino, alias “Ben,” 48, of the armed propaganda Unit-Begnalen Command; Judith Balingsat Dumalig, alias “Maya,” 49, and Jayson Batuli Catriz, alias “Mayo,” both of the Milisyang Bayan (MB) utilized by Komiteng Larangang Gerilya (KLG) Montes operating in Tubo, Abra.

He said the rebels are from Barangay San Ramon East in Manabo, Abra.

The rebels also surrendered their high-powered firearms with ammunition and magazine – Colt M16A1 rifle and two caliber .30 Springfield Garand rifles.