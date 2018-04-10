NPA claims military abducts 2 senior rebel leaders

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two senior communist rebel leaders were reported missing in North Cotabato and believed abducted by the military, Marcella Arsenio, a spokesman for the New People’s Army (NPA) said.

He said Lora Manipis, also known as Ka Al, and her husband Jerual Domingo, alias Ka Jamjam, had been missing since February 24, but the rebel group only reported on Monday.

Arsenio said the couple also served as peace talks consultants for the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the political wing of the rebel group.

He said the couple was last seen in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato and had not made any contact with their family and comrades since then.

At the time of their disappearance, they were arranging for activities related to the peace process and mining issues affecting tribesmen in nearby South Cotabato province where the large-scale operations of X-trata Mining is located in Tampakan town, according to Arsenio.

Manipis was a former student activist before joining the NPA and spent more than a decade of her life in organizing mass movements and branded by the rebel group as a “revolutionary leader” who helped achieve the rapid expansion in the mass base and wage successful mass struggles in the region. While her husband, who came from a Protestant family, is an “exemplary Red fighter and commander tested in hardships and sacrifices in doing painstaking revolutionary work in the guerrilla bases and zones of Saranggani and South Cotabato provinces.”

Before the couple disappeared, Arsenio said military intelligence agents spied on the home of the rebel leaders for two years and had recently interrogated their daughter while she was in school.

“We condemn the couple’s forced disappearance, the unbridled violation of their rights and the reactionary government and military’s refusal to surface them,” Arsenio said. “We hold President Rodrigo Duterte and his fascist regime accountable for the forced disappearance of Ka Al and Ka Jamjam and other fascist crimes.”

Arsenio said since Duterte won the presidency in 2016, they have recorded over 6,200 cases or victims of human rights atrocities in Mindanao, including 20 victims of extrajudicial killings, 22 illegal arrest and detention, and 6,185 victims of displacement and evacuation due to the government’s anti-insurgency campaigns.

He said aside from Manipis and Domingo, other communist consultants Leo Velasco, Rogelio Calubad, Prudencio Calubid, NDFP staff members Philip Limjoco, Leopoldo Ancheta, Federico Intise and his wife Nelly, were allegedly abducted by the military.

“We fear that Manipis and Domingo may have already been executed by intelligence and military operatives, or are suffering from intense torture and other violations of international humanitarian law,” Arsenio added.